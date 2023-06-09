(Clarinda) -- A seven-run third inning doomed the Clarinda A's in a 14-9 loss to the Nevada Griffons on Friday.
Cole Warehime had three hits and an RBI while Terrick Thompson had two hits, scored twice and plated one run. Junior Barajas doubled, drove in a run and scored twice while Nick Jones had one hit, one RBI and scored once.
Will Flanigan had one hit and one RBI, and Julian Sauger and Nick Massarini each had one hit and scored once. Joey Little accounted for two RBI.
Stanton alum Colby Royal pitched four innings for the A's. He struck out two, walked three and surrendered seven hits. Treynor's Brock Wallace threw two innings. He struck out three, walked four and gave up three hits.