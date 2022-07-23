(Carroll) -- The A’s ended their losing skid with a 5-3 win over Carroll on Saturday in MINK League action.
Clarinda trailed 3-2 into the seventh, but they were able to score one in the seventh and picked up two more in the eighth to nab the win.
Aidan Garrett doubled twice among three hits, drove in one and scored once while Tab Tracy, Will Walsh and Jackson Powell all had two hits apiece. Tracy, Walsh and Max Petersen had one RBI each behind Brennan Sefrit, who struck out 11 in eight innings to get the win.