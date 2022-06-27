(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's took a tough 3-2 loss to the Sedalia Bombers in MINK League action on Sunday.
The A’s trailed 2-0 into the sixth, but they scored one run each in the sixth and seventh to even the score. The Bombers, though, scored the winning run in the ninth to make the difference.
Garrison Weiss had two hits and drove in a run, and Conagher Sands and Jackson Powell scored one run each for the A’s. Bedford alum Brennan Sefrit struck out five in six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits for the A’s. Exira/EHK alum Alex Amaral tossed 2.2 innings with six strikeouts.
The A’s are scheduled to be back in action on Monday at St. Joseph.