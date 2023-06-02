(Clarinda) -- Clarinda dropped their second straight game to the Carroll Merchants, 11-4, to open the season.
The A’s got two hits, including a home run from Gavin Long, while Cole Warehime, Joey Little, Julian Sauger, Cy Patterson and Luke Spencer all hit safely once.
Brock Wallace went the first 2 2/3 innings for the A’s, striking out three, before Josiah Young pitched the next two. The A’s are back in action on Saturday night at home against the Kansas City Knights. First pitch is slated for 7:00.