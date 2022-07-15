(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a 7-3 decision to the Chillicothe Mudcats in MINK League action on Friday.
The A’s (26-11) gave up at least one run in the first four innings of the loss. Tab Tracy and Conagher Sands led the Clarinda offense with two hits each. Luke Saunders, Will Walsh and Tyler Large all added an RBI apiece.
Stanton alum Colby Royal threw the final four innings for the A’s, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out three. The A’s are back at it on Saturday at the Des Moines Peak Prospects with a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM.