(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a tight 5-4 decision to St. Joseph in MINK League action on Monday.
Aidan Garrett and Max Petersen led the way for the A’s with three hits each. Petersen drove in two runs, and Will Walsh and Kam Kelton had one hit and one RBI each.
Brian Kraft struck out seven in six innings, allowing just one run on six hits, while Stanton alum Colby Royal threw the final two innings.
The A’s are back in action on Tuesday evening at home against the Des Moines Peak Prospects at 7:00.