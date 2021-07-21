(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's nearly squandered a 7-1 lead, but held on for a 7-6 win over the St. Joseph Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Travis Welker had three hits and drove in a run while Ryan Gamboa, Patrick McGinn, Trevor Andrews and Isaac Lopez muscled two hits apiece, and McGinn doubled.
Isaiah Marquez's only hit of the night was a homer while Ryan David doubled and drove in three runs.
Chris Paruleski tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run on five strikeouts and five walks. Blake Ignaciak surrendered two hits and one earned run in an inning and Bedford alum Brennan Sefrit chucked 2 1/3 innings, striking out one and allowing two earned runs.
The A's (32-5) host the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Wednesday.