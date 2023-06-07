(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's beat the Des Moines Peak Prospects 3-1 on Wednesday night.
The A's put on one run in the seventh and another in the eighth to break a 1-1 tie.
Cole Warehime homered and drove in two to lead the offense while Gavin Long had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Terrick Thompson doubled as one of his two hits, and Julian Sauger also had two hits.
Tucker Starling struck out seven, walked one and allowed two hits in five innings. Charlie Horne added three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.