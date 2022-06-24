(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up a 5-0 win over Chillicothe in MINK League action on Thursday.
Adam Becker joined with Colby Royal and Luke Saunders in throwing a five-hit shutout. Becker went six innings and gave up just four hits while Royal went two frames and Saunders tossed the ninth.
Kam Kelton, Tyler Large and Garrison Weiss all had two hits each while Will Walsh, Conagher Sands, Bryce Phelps and Hayes Edens all drove in one run each for the A’s (13-4).
The A’s are slated to host the Joplin Outlaws on Friday evening at 7:00.