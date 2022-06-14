(Des Moines) -- The Clarinda A’s suffered a 15-3 loss to the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Monday.
The A’s pitching staff surrendered five home runs in the loss.
The A’s return to play on Wednesday at Sedalia.
