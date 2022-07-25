(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s are moving to the MINK League North Division final.
The A’s picked up a 4-3 walk-off win over the Des Moines Peak Prospects in the MINK League North Division Wild Card game on Monday. Tab Tracy drove in Luke Saunders with the walk-off winner.
Conagher Sands finished with two of the A’s five hits. Mike Ramos went five innings, struck out three and allowed two unearned runs on two hits before Colby Royal and Scott Elis combined on a strong relief performance.
The A’s will play at St. Joseph against the Mustangs on Tuesday.