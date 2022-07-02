(St. Joseph) – The Clarinda A’s led most of the night but fell in walk-off fashion to the St. Joseph Mustangs 4-3 Saturday.
Clarinda plated a run in the third on a Will Walsh RBI ground out to score Tab Tracy. The A’s tacked on two more in the sixth when Nathan Barksdale worked a bases-loaded walk and Tracy hit a sacrifice fly. St. Joseph responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, all on singles. The Mustangs walked it off in the ninth on a Noah Bodenhous single.
Bedford alum Brennan Sefrit turned in a strong outing on the mound, going 7 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Sefrit allowed three earned runs on seven hits. Bryce Phelps took the loss, giving up one run on three hits. Tracy paced the offense with an RBI and a run. The A’s managed just four hits in the game.