(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to their seventh consecutive victory with a 13-4 win over Chillicothe on Tuesday.
Travis Welker led an eight-hit attack with three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Taylon Mullins-Ohm posted a double and three RBI. The A’s also took eight walks and broke away from a 5-4 score with a seven-run eighth.
Chris Paruleski threw six innings, allowing four runs, and Ryan Wentz went the final three without allowing a hit and striking out three.
The A’s (28-4, 23-3) are slated to be back home for a doubleheader with the St. Joseph Mustangs on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 5:00 PM.