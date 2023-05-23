(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's open their 68th season next Wednesday.
Like many seasons, this one will have an entirely new roster. While it will take some adapting, Manager Ryan Eberly is ready for his team to get to town and get to work.
"It's always exciting," Eberly said. "I think we have a good roster put together. Hopefully, the kids come together, and we have another good year. Hopefully, we'll get two or three practices together. We just don't know until they get here. We're looking forward to seeing what we can do."
This year's A's players will arrive in Clarinda this weekend. This year's roster has Division I, Division II, Division III and JUCO players. Notable A's position players include infielder Ty Mauldin (Auburn), outfielder Cole Warehime (Southeast Missouri State), outfielder Elijah Cook (Cal State Northridge) and infielder Will Flanigan (Iowa Western).
"I think the outfield will be exciting to watch," Eberly said. "There's a lot of speed there, and our corner people have a little pop."
The pitching staff includes Division I pitchers Paxton Terveen (Texas A&M), Sean York (Long Beach State) and former KMAlanders Colby Royal (Stanton) and Brock Wallace (Treynor).
"On the mound, we hope to be consistent, throw strikes and make the other team put the ball in play."
The A's have been near the top of the MINK League the past two seasons. They hope that's the case again this year.
"We want to win each series," Eberly said. "We'll try to put together a winning streak here and there and try to avoid long losing streaks."
Eberly's coaching staff includes former Bedford coach Frank Sefrit. The A's open their season with the Carroll Merchants next Wednesday. Hear the full interview with Eberly below.