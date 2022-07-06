(Joplin) -- The Clarinda A’s won a 13-9 battle with Joplin in MINK League action on Wednesday.
The A’s had nine hits and nine walks, led by a two-hit, six-RBI performance from Aidan Garrett, who had a double and a triple on the night. Clay Cutter added four hits, drove in one run and scored twice, and Tyler Large, Hayes Edens and Garrett all scored twice each.
Michael Ramos threw six innings and Will Walsh followed with three shutout innings of relief for the A’s.
Clarinda is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday evening at 7:00 against Nevada.