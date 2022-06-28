(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s nabbed a 6-2 win over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Tuesday.
Tab Tracy had two hits and two RBI, Kam Kelton added two hits of his own and Nathan Barksdale smacked a home run and drove in two to lead the A’s offense.
Adam Becker struck out seven and worked seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits to get the win. Clarinda alum Cy Young followed with two innings.
The A’s continue their homestand with a meeting against Sedalia on Wednesday at 7:00.