(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's stayed hot with an eight-run eighth inning to beat the Chillicothe Mudcats 14-6 on Saturday night.
Travis Welker, Taylan Mullins-Ohm, Patrick McGinn, Dylan Bailey, Ryan David and Jeff Clarke had two hits each while Mullins-Ohm and Isaiah Marquez each homered. David pushed three runs across, and Marquez and Clarke had two RBI.
Adam Becker, a Maryville alum and current Northwest Missouri State pitcher, tossed four innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Blake Ignaciak earned the win.
The A's (37-5) travel to Chillicothe on Sunday.