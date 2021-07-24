Clarinda A's Logo

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's stayed hot with an eight-run eighth inning to beat the Chillicothe Mudcats 14-6 on Saturday night. 

Travis Welker, Taylan Mullins-Ohm, Patrick McGinn, Dylan Bailey, Ryan David and Jeff Clarke had two hits each while Mullins-Ohm and Isaiah Marquez each homered. David pushed three runs across, and Marquez and Clarke had two RBI. 

Adam Becker, a Maryville alum and current Northwest Missouri State pitcher, tossed four innings, allowing two hits and striking out one. Blake Ignaciak earned the win. 

The A's (37-5) travel to Chillicothe on Sunday. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.