(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A's were a 5-3 winner over the Chillicothe Mudcats on Monday.
Paxton Terveen had five hits, a double and two RBI to lead an offense that produced 15 hits. Will Flanigan had two hits, doubled and plated two runs while Gavin Long accounted for two hits, doubled and scored twice. Junior Barajas chipped in three hits and scored once, and Cole Warehime had a double, one RBI and one run scored. Nick Jones contributed one hit and one RBI, and Terrick Thompson added one hit and scored once.
Gavin Shearer and Luke Rodenburg combined to allow seven hits and four earned runs. Shearer went six innings, striking out one while allowing five hits, three earned runs and a walk. Rodenburg twirled three innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and walking one while striking out three.