(Clarinda) -- A 5-run eighth inning did the trick for the Clarinda A's in an 11-6 win over the Joplin Outlaws Saturday night.
Terrick Thompson had two hits, tripled, drove in three runs and scored another while Tyler Mauldin and Junior Barajas each had two hits and an RBI. Gavin Long and Joey Little had one hit and one RBI apiece while Long also scored a run.
Paxton Terveen accounted for two hits and scored a run while Nick Jones scored twice. Nick Massarini doubled.
Justin Moore and Gavin Shearer worked together for the pitching outing. Shearer tossed five innings with four hits, two earned runs, three strikeouts and two walks while Moore twirled four innings, striking out two, walking four and allowed five hits.