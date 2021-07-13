(Sedalia) -- The Clarinda A’s scored two runs in the eighth to pick up a 6-5 win over Sedalia on Monday evening.
Ryan David had three hits and drove in two, and Trevor Andrews and Travis Welker both pitched in two hits of their own in the victory.
On the mound, Reid Fagerstrom struck out nine in six innings, and Brennan Sefrit was the winning pitcher with an inning of work. Blake Ignaciak tossed the final two frames to nab the save.
The A’s (27-4, 22-3) will travel to Chillicothe for a MINK League matchup with the Mudcats on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM.