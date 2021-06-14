(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s scored three runs in both the sixth and eighth innings on their way to an 11-6 win over Joplin on Monday night.
Trevor Andrews and Isaac Lopez had two hits apiece with Lopez driving in a pair of runs, walking twice and scoring three times. Patrick McGinn added a single, two RBI and two runs scored.
Reid Fagerstrom was impressive on the mound with seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits.
The A’s (10-3, 6-2) have won four straight and will host Joplin again on Tuesday night at 7:00.