(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to another MINK League win with a 10-3 triumph over Joplin on Friday.
Luke Saunders posted a team-high two hits and scored twice, and Jared Anderson, Max Petersen, Jackson Powell and Nathan Barksdale all had two RBI apiece for the A’s.
Ricky Harrison was the winning pitcher with six innings of three-run ball. He struck out five and gave up just four hits and two walks before Will Walsh threw three shutout innings with four strikeouts.
The A’s are slated to host Joplin for another game at 7:00 on Saturday evening.