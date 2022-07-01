(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 10-1 win over Jefferson City on Thursday.
Will Walsh hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Max Petersen added a hit and drove in three. Conagher Sands also had two hits and two RBI, and Jared Anderson finished with a two-hit game for the A’s.
Michael Ramos threw six strong innings with three strikeouts in five innings, allowing just one run on five hits. Will Walsh pitched the final three innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five.
The A’s will host the Renegades again on Friday at 7:00.