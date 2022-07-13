(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 10-1 win over the Carroll Merchants in MINK League action on Wednesday.
Kam Kelton had a big night at the plate with a double and home run among three hits while driving in four runs. Max Petersen, Jackson Powell and Tyler Large pitched in two hits apiece, and Large and Will Walsh added two RBI each.
Brian Kraft threw a strong seven innings, striking out 11 and giving up just one run on three hits. Exira/EHK alum Alex Amaral added three strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief.