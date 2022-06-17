(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s cruised to a 10-1 win over Chillicothe in MINK League action on Friday evening.
Conagher Sands had two doubles and scored three times, and Kam Kelton added a hit, three RBI and two runs. Max Petersen also had two hits and drove in a run, and Garrison Weiss posted two hits and two RBI.
Ricky Harrison tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out four and giving up just five hits. Bryce Phelps struck out five in two innings of relief before Tab Tracy finished with two innings and three strikeouts of his own.