(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s moved their win streak to 11 with a 15-5 win over Chillicothe on Monday evening.
The A’s scored big in the second and sixth innings, putting across five and four, respectively. Taylan Mullins-Ohm had four hits and six RBI, Travis Welker posted three hits and five RBI and Mason Maners and Isaiah Marquez all tallied three hits each.
Keean Allen was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings of two-hit ball. Allen allowed just two earned runs while striking out two.
The A’s (17-3) will hit the road on Tuesday night for a meeting with the Des Moines Peak Prospects.