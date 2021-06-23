(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A’s put together a seven-run eighth inning in a 17-8 victory over St. Joseph to mark their 12th straight victory on Wednesday.
Ryan Gamboa singled, doubled, drove in five and scored three times to lead the A’s offense. Isaiah Marquez posted two hits and scored three runs, and Trevor Andrews, Jeff Clarke and Isaac Lopez pitched in two hits of their own.
Brennan Sefrit threw 4 1/3 relief innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two, to get the win. The A’s will meet the Mustangs again on Thursday night in St. Joseph at 7:00.