(Carroll) -- The Clarinda A’s scored two runs in the first and two runs in the eighth to take a 4-1 win over the Carroll Merchants on Tuesday.
Michael Ramos threw six innings, struck out four and scattered seven hits while giving up just one run in the win. Colby Royal (2 IP) and Bryce Phelps (1 IP) combined on the final three innings to finish the win.
Luke Saunders had a hit and two RBI, Aidan Garrett added two hits of his own and Kam Kelton pitched in a hit, a run and an RBI in the A’s win.
The A’s will be back home on Wednesday to host Carroll at 7:00.