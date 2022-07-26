(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A’s had their season come to a finish with a 5-2 loss to St. Joseph in the MINK League North Division Final on Tuesday.
Jackson Powell had two hits while Nathan Barksdale and Luke Saunders added one hit and one RBI each for the A’s in their final game of the season.
Will Walsh threw 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up four earned runs, while Adam Becker tossed the final 2 2/3 frame without allowing any runs. He struck out one and gave up just one hit.
The A’s season finishes at 32-15.