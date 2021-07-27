(Clarinda) -- A successful regular season has the Clarinda A's sitting well as they head into the MINK League Playoffs.
"The guys are anxious to get into the playoffs," Manager Ryan Eberly said. "It's been a long grind. I think they are excited to get started and hopefully, finish this thing off right."
The A's enter the postseason at 37-5 after starting the season 6-3.
"Once we get all our players in, they bonded quick," Eberly said. "Which is unique. I think that's one of the big reasons we have been successful."
Of course, a well-rounded offensive battery has helped as well.
The A's hit .318 as a team, paced by Fresno State commit Travis Welker (.415).
Other standouts for the A's offense this year include Mason Maners (Jacksonville State), Ryan Gamboa (Academy of Art University), Taylan Mullins-Ohm (SW Oklahoma State), Knaje Guthrie, Isaac Lopez (Texas-Rio Grande), Patrick McGinn (Southeast Community College), Isaiah Marquez (Long Beach State), Jeff Clarke (Fort Scott Community College), Trevor Andrews (Jacksonville State), Dylan Bailey (Jacksonville State) and Ryan David (Southeast Nebraska).
"It has been someone different every night," Eberly said. "It's been a great surprise. We've had a lot of guys step up, and it's been fun to watch."
On the mound Reed Fagerstrom (Jacksonville State), Steve Spurgeon. Jr. (Northeast Colorado), Blake Ignaciak (Palomar College), Cameron Hood (Cal State-Northridge), Chris Paruleski (Palomar College), Keean Allen (Wayne State), Ryan Wentz (Cal State-Northridge) and Johnathan Carlos (Long Beach State) have seen the bulk of the innings.
The A's also have some KMAland flavor on the mound with Bedford alum Brennan Sefrit (Upper Iowa) and Maryville graduate Adam Becker (Northwest Missouri State). Sefrit owns a 3-0 record and 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings while Becker yields a 1.08 ERA in 8 1/3 innings of action.
"We've had depth pitching-wise and played pretty good defense," Eberly said. "We've got a pretty good all-around team, but pitchers are pounding the zone to give us a chance to win every night."
The A's open the postseason on Tuesday night against a familiar foe -- the St. Joseph Mustangs. The Mustangs and A's met eight times in the regular season, with Coach Eberly's squad winning it all eight matchups.
But as the old adage goes, it's hard to beat a team nine times.
"Baseball is not a given thing," Eberly said. "As long as we continue to do what we've been doing on the mound and get our timely hitting."
Trevor Maeder has the call tonight on the KMA Video Stream online at kmaland.com. Eberly made his comments on Tuesday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.