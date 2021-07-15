(Clarinda) -- Another night, another win for the Clarinda A’s, who took a 4-0 victory over the Des Moines Peak Prospects.
The win was their 10th consecutive, marking their second double-digit win streak of the season.
Desmond Cabanilla threw five two-hit innings, struck out four and worked around four walks, before Northwest Missouri State’s Adam Becker (1 IP) and Alex Walton (3 IP) went the final four frames to complete the shutout.
Mason Maners had two hits and scored twice, and Travis Welker added two hits and an RBI of his own. Trevor Andrews and Isaac Lopez also drove in runs in the win.
The A’s (31-4, 26-3) travel to Joplin for a MINK League matchup with the Outlaws on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM.