(Jefferson City) -- The Clarinda A’s and Jefferson City Renegades split a pair of 3-1 decisions on Saturday.
The A’s took the first game, getting two hits and two RBI from Ryan Gamboa. Travis Welker had two hits and scored twice, and Brennan Sefrit pitched in two hits of his own. Reid Fagerstrom threw all seven innings, allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10.
Jefferson City took the second game, despite the A’s out-hitting them 5-3. Isaac Lopez and Travis Welker had two hits each to combine for four of those knocks. Cameron Hood struck out four in four innings and allowed two runs on three hits.
The A’s are in Sedalia on Sunday evening for a 7:00 start.