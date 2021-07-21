(Clarinda) -- A strong start and finish helped the Clarinda A’s to a 5-3 win over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Wednesday night.
Mason Maners had three hits and three RBI to lead the A’s offense while Travis Welker, Taylon Mullins-Ohm, Dylan Bailey and Isaac Lopez all added multi-hit games at the plate.
The A’s scored two in the first and one in the second to take an early lead, but Des Moines put up two in the third and a game-tying run in the sixth. Clarinda answered with a two-run bottom of the eighth on a big two-run hit from Maners to make up the difference.
Cameron Hood threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, before Ryan Wentz tossed 3 1/3 shutout innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts.
The A's will be in St. Joseph for a doubleheader with the Mustangs on Thursday night. First pitch of game on is set for 5:30 PM.