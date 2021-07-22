(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up a sweep of St. Joseph, 7-1 and 3-2, on Thursday to move to 35-5 on the season.
The opening win saw Steve Spurgeon put together a strong performance with six innings of four-hit, one-run ball. Taylon Mullins-Ohm cranked a pair of home runs and drove in three to lead the offense. Ryan David picked up two hits and two RBI, and Mason Maners had a hit, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
Reid Fagerstrom threw six innings of one-run ball in game two, striking out four and allowing just five hits. Jonathan Carlos gave up a run in the seventh before finishing with the save. Offensively, Maners, Travis Welker and Isaac Lopez all drove in a run.
The A’s have won 29 of their past 31 games and will play in Chillicothe against the Mudcats on Friday night at 7:05.