(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s ran their win streak to 10 with a pair of wins over Nevada on Sunday evening.
The A’s won the opener, 7-4, behind a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run night from Trevor Andrews. Mason Maners and Isaiah Marquez added two hits apiece, and Blake Ignaciak threw 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief to pick up the win.
The second game also went the way of the A’s, as they scored a walk-off 2-1 win in eight innings. Reid Fagerstrom was brilliant on the mound with 15 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in seven innings.
The A’s go for their 11th straight win on Monday night at home against Chillicothe. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.