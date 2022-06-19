(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up a sweep of Chillicothe in MINK League action on Sunday. The A’s won the opening game 11-4 before a 4-3 victory in the finale.
In the opener, Will Walsh went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and four runs scored. Bryce Phelps and Aidan Garrett added a double and three RBI each, and Jared Anderson had two hits and two RBI. Brennan Sefrit went six innings, struck out six and gave up three earned runs to get the win.
In game two, L. Saunders and Nathan Barksdale both had two hits for the A’s, combining to drive in three runs. Michael Ramos put up a strong six innings, struck out four and gave up just two runs on six hits.
The A’s are next scheduled to host the St. Joseph Mustangs Tuesday evening.