(Des Moines) -- The Clarinda A’s nabbed a doubleheader sweep, 13-5 and 7-3, over Des Moines Peak Prospects on Saturday.
Will Walsh smacked a home run and drove in four while Max Petersen and Clay Cutter had three hits each for the A’s in the opener. Cutter drove in three and Petersen had two RBI behind Brennan Sefrit, who worked five innings with four strikeouts. Luke Saunders (2-0) nabbed the win in relief with three strikeouts in two innings.
In game two, Conagher Sands hit a home run and drove in two runs while Tab Tracy and Aidan Garrett had two runs scored each. Ricky Harrison (6-0) threw 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts to get the win. Bryce Phelps didn’t allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings for his first save of the summer.
The A’s are off on Sunday and will play the Peak Prospects in Des Moines on Monday at 7:00