(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s grabbed another dominant win on Wednesday, rolling to a 15-6 victory over the Omaha Royal Blue Dogs.
Mason Maners had three hits and drove in a run while Travis Welker pitched in two hits, two walks and four runs scored. Isaiah Marquez collected a pair of hits, scored three times and drove in one, and Ryan David had two RBI.
Alex Walton had a particularly strong night on the mound with three one-hit innings, striking out nine and walking just one.
The A’s are off on Thursday and will travel to St. Joseph to meet the Mustangs in a MINK League game on Friday at 7:00.