(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s won their seventh straight on Friday night, taking a 9-6 win over the Omaha Red Raiders.

The A’s had a 14-hit offensive attack, led by Isaiah Marquez, who finished with three hits and two runs scored. Mason Maners added two hits and two RBI, and Patrick McGinn, Taylor Mullins-Ohm, Trevor Andrews and Jeff Clarke all had two hits for the A’s.

Desmond Cabanilla threw the first four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven. 

The A’s (13-3) continue their home stand later Saturday night at 7:00 against the Sedalia Bombers.

