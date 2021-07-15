(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s added two more wins to their win streak on Wednesday with 9-2 and 10-0 wins over the St. Joseph Mustangs.
The A’s have now won nine a row with Mason Maners doubling among three hits in game one. Travis Welker added two hits and two RBI, and Isaac Lopez had another two-hit night with two RBI.
Keean Allen threw six innings, struck out three, walked three and allowed just two runs on five hits in getting the win.
In the second game of the night, Welker went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs, and Patrick McGinn picked up three hits and drove in five. Jeff Clarke had two hits of his own and drove in a run.
Cameron Hood was the winning pitcher with seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out two and walking one.
The A’s (30-4, 25-3) will stay home on Thursday evening and meet Des Moines for a 7:00 first pitch.