(Clarinda) -- The A’s scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to pick up a thrilling 9-8 walk-off win over Sedalia on Saturday.
Knaje Guthrie’s hit in the bottom of the 10th scored the winning run, and it made a winner out of Blake Ignaciak, who threw both the 9th and the 10th.
Ryan Gamboa and Patrick McGinnis had three hits each, and Mason Maners and Guthrie had two hits and two RBI each to lead the A’s. Both Gamboa and Maners hit home runs. Reid Fagerstrom struck out six and allowed just one hit in five innings, but the A’s couldn’t hold a six-run lead.
The A’s (23-4, 18-3) will host the St. Joseph Mustangs on Monday evening at 7:00.