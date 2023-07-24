(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's are among the final six teams left in MINK League action.
After a productive season, they hope to continue their campaign Monday night when they face the Carroll Merchants in the MINK League Playoffs.
The A's compiled a 26-17 record this year, good enough for second in the MINK League North Division.
"It was a pretty good year," Clarinda A's manager Ryan Eberly said. "We had a lot of ups and downs with injuries but we kept it together. The boys were strong-knit, and we managed. We had more ups than downs. That's why we are in the postseason right now."
The A's played a gritty style, reliant on efficient baserunning and a growing pitching staff.
"Early on, we scrapped back in games when we got down," Eberly said. "The pitching grew that was a big surprise."
Offensively, the A's put up 269 runs this season while hitting at a .274 clip. Those numbers ranked fourth and second in the MINK League.
"When we were having success, we were taking walks and being patient at the plate," Eberly said. "We have decent team speed. That was the difference. When we were patient, we were hard to get out. We were an easy out when we were swinging away."
Junior Barajas, Anthony Pomilia, Paxton Terveen, Julian Sauger, Cole Warehime, Nick Massarini, Terrick Thompson, Joey Little and Luke Stout were among the offensive stars for the A's this season. Barajas hit at an impressive .327 clip with 24 RBI, while Warehime led the lineup in RBI with 32.
The pitching staff finished the year with a team ERA of 5.26 -- fifth in the MINK. Luke Spencer was their busiest arm with a 3.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 53 2/3 innings, while Tucker Starling threw 39 innings with a 1.38 ERA and 28 strikeouts. Charlie Horne, Gavin Shearer, Luke Rodenburg, Justin Moore, Jay Kennedy, Ben Zehr and Josiah Young also contributed to the A's rotation, along with former KMAlanders Brock Wallace (Treynor), Colby Royal (Stanton), JC Dermody (Lewis Central) and Blake Katen (Maryville).
Eberly credits his team's improved pitching rotation to their pitching coach, former Bedford head coach Frank Sefrit.
"They were trying to do things out of character," Eberly said. "The guys got into a groove and routine. (Sefrit) does a great job communicating with them."
The A's now set their sights on Monday's playoff game with the Carroll Merchants. The Merchants (24-20) won five of their seven regular-season matchups.
"The biggest thing for us is to keep their speed off the bases," Eberly said. "They've got some kids that can really run. We have to keep their speed off and play a clean game with no errors, and I think we'll be just fine."
Hear more with Eberly below.