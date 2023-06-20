(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A's were a 9-4 winner over the Chillicothe Mudcats on Tuesday.
The A's put on three in the second, two in the sixth, one in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth for the win.
Terrick Thompson managed two hits and three RBI while Joey Little tacked on a hit and two RBI. Gavin Long had two hits, tripled and scored a run while Cole Warehime, Paxton Terveen and Julian Sauger had one hit and one RBI apiece. Junior Barajas got in on the party with a hit and three runs scored, and Charlie Horne doubled and scored a run.
Horne also threw five innings, allowing four hits, striking out two and walking. Treynor alum Brock Wallace tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out two.