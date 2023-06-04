(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's put three runs on the board in the seventh to get a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Knights on Saturday.
Will Flanigan led the offense with three RBI while Paxon Terveen had three hits and one RBI. Julian Saguer had one hit and one RBI, and St. Albert alum Cy Patterson accounted for an RBI. Tyler Mauldin added two hits and scored twice, and Gavin Long chipped in one hit and two runs scored.
Justin Moore tossed 4 1/3 innings while Stanton alum Colby Royal went 4 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing only two hits.