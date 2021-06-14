(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's cruised to a 15-5 win over the Sabetha Bravos on Sunday evening.
The A's scored six runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to pull away for the win. Isaac Lopez, Ryan David and Travis Welker tallied two hits apiece. Both of David's hits were homers, and Lopez drove in a run.
Jeff Clarke and Taylon Mullins-Ohm each had two RBIs while Ryan Gamboa drew four walks and turned those into a pair of runs scored.
Steve Spurgeon tossed five innings, scattering six hits and four earned runs while striking out six and walking one. Cameron Hood fanned three batters and allowed five hits in two innings.
The A's (9-3) return to action on Monday night against the Joplin Outlaws.