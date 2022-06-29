(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s (16-7-1) rode a four-run third inning to an 8-3 win over the Sedalia Bombers.
Aidan Garrett had two hits, two RBI and scored once while Will Walsh and Conagher Sands also had two RBI apiece. Max Petersen and Bryce Phelps had two hits and an RBI each while Tab Tracy and Tracy Large each scored twice.
Phelps and Kam Kelton each registered doubles in the win.
Ricky Harrison and Luke Saunders each struck out five while Alex Amaral added four strikeouts.
The A’s return to action on Thursday against Jefferson City.