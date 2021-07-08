(Clarinda) -- A six-run second inning lifted the Clarinda A’s to a dominant 8-1 win over Des Moines on Wednesday.
Keean Allen went seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one.
Travis Welker doubled and drove in two, Isaiah Marquez had three hits, two runs and an RBI and Ryan Gamboa posted a hit and three RBI of his own to lead the offense. Patrick McGinn and Knaje Guthrie also had two hits.
The A’s (25-4, 20-3) are off until Saturday when they travel to St. Joseph for a 7:00 MINK League game.