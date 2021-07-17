264.jpg
JOE MOORE

(Joplin) -- Joplin finished the Clarinda A’s 10-game win streak with a 6-5 victory on Friday. 

The Outlaws answered every A’s rally with one of their own, providing the difference in the game with an eighth-inning run. 

Clarinda had nine hits on the night, including two each from Trevor Andrews, Dylan Bailey and Isaac Lopez. Isaiah Marquez added a hit and two RBI.

Both Steve Spurgeon and Jonathan Carlos threw four innings and allowed two earned runs each. 

The A’s will try to bounce back with a meeting against the Outlaws in Joplin on Saturday night at 7:00.

