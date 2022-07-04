Clarinda A's

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s won an entertaining 11-10 battle with the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Sunday.

One day after suffering a walk-off loss, the A’s walked off a winner with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Will Walsh had another stellar night at the dish with four doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Conagher Sands had two hits, a double and three RBI while Tyler Large belted three hits and had two RBI. Hayes Edens did his part with two hits, a double and two runs scored, and Max Petersen also doubled.

Stanton alum Colby Royal threw 4 1/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts on one earned run and three hits.

The A’s (19-8-1) return to action on Tuesday at Joplin.

