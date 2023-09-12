(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood football returned to its winning ways Friday night with a win over a perennial power.
The C1 No. 4 Bluejays bounced back from a Week 2 loss to C1 No. 2 Wahoo with a 42-24 victory over Aurora.
"We liked how our kids responded," Ashland-Greenwood head coach Ryan Thompson said. "We felt like we had to have a great week of practice and go back to focusing on us. I liked our kids' efforts and attitudes. It's a testament to those kids' resiliency. To do what we did is satisfying."
Ashland-Greenwood's offense has averaged 22.0 points and 284 yards per game.
"We've made things simple for our kids," Thompson said. "We want to be good in our blocking schemes and take shots downfield. We saw that Friday night."
Quarterback Dane Jacobsen has thrown for 566 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games. Drake Zimmerman leads the rushing attack with 350 yards and eight touchdowns while Zimmerman, Thomas Spears and Aiden Krumwiede have been the Bluejays' top threats in the passing game.
"He's getting comfortable and trusting what we're trying to do," Thompson said of Jacobsen. "We have a good set of receivers. We feel we can stretch the field more than we have in the past. Dane trusts what's going on, and his receivers are responding at a high level."
The Bluejays have taken advantage of their depth.
"We've rotated a lot of players on both sides," Thompson said. "We have freshmen and sophomores making big contributions throughout a game. We're building depth and confidence. Hopefully, that will pay dividends."
Ashland-Greenwood faces Auburn Friday night. Like Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn's lone loss is to Wahoo. The Bulldogs have leaned on a run-heavy attack, led by 235 yards and two scores from Nixon Ligouri.
"They're well-coached," Thompson said. "On film, they're very athletic. It starts with (Ligouri). He's an elite runner. He poses a lot of threats. Their defense is aggressive, and doesn't beat themselves. It's always a hard matchup but fun because we know we're playing a great opponent."
The win over Aurora was a big momentum builder after a disappointing outcome the week before. Building off that momentum is a must for the Bluejays.
"Number one for us is to not have a letdown," Thompson said. "We want to sustain that and not drop off. We've committed a lot of penalties. We need to be more disciplined in that category. Auburn makes you play right. They wait for you to mess up. Discipline throughout the game will help us out."
Olivia Davenport has reports from Auburn/Ashland-Greenwood as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday. Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Thompson.